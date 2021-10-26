Yakima police arrested a man who they say was carrying a gun and had a stolen car following a nearly two-hour foot chase that triggered a school lockdown.
The incident began around 1:10 p.m. when a Yakima police officer investigated a stolen car and the suspect, a 23-year-old Tieton man, ran from him and produced a handgun, said Lt. Chad Stephens.
During the chase, the suspect went across a couple roofs as police established a perimeter and brought in one of YPD’s patrol dogs, K-9 Zorro, who located him in the 1100 block of Buwalda Lane, a block away from Barge-Lincoln Elementary School, Stephens said.
The school was placed under lockdown as a precaution, Stephens said.
The lockdown started at 1:15 p.m. and ended at 2:54 p.m., Yakima School District spokesperson Kirsten Fitterer said. Pickup time was not delayed.
“We were in close contact with the police the entire time,” Fitterer said.
Zorro did not bite the man, but Stephens said he had minor injuries from jumping off roofs.
“He was a gazelle,” Stephen said.
Police took the suspect into custody around 2:50 p.m.
The man, who has felony warrants out of Yakima County Superior Court, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
