A 39-year-old Harrah man has been sentenced to life in prison Thursday for killing the man he said killed his child’s mother.
Donovan Thomas Culps, a Yakama Nation citizen, pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder in the death of Neil Cloud, whom prosecutors had described as the suspect in the death of Felina Metsker in 2016.
Culps was already in custody on charges he kidnapped and killed a Cheney marijuana shop employee when he told a Spokane television reporter that he stabbed and slit the throat of a man on the Yakama Nation reservation because that man had killed his child’s mother.
Prosecutors said Metsker was killed at her home in late March 2016, and Culps learned that Neil and George Skylar Cloud had killed her. In June 2017, Neil Cloud was brought to Culps’ home, where Culps beat him with his fists and restrained him with zip ties, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Culps and an accomplice, George Skyhawk Thompson, brought Neil Cloud to an area near Metsker’s trailer where Culps stabbed him and slit his throat. Cloud was buried for a couple days before his body was moved, according to court documents.
Neil Cloud’s remains were found on Towtnuk Road in Medicine Valley Sept. 18, 2017, the same month the Cheney marijuana shop employee was killed, the release said.
Culps was sentenced to 35 years in state prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the Cheney homicide, which prosecutors said was unrelated to Cloud’s death.
At the hearing in Yakima, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Stanley Bastian noted Culps’ history of violence and described Neil Cloud’s killing as “an execution,” the release said.
Thompson, Culps’ accomplice in Cloud’s killing, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of aiding and abetting and was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison in July.
George Cloud was sentenced to life in federal prison in May 2019 for killing Metsker.