A 31-year-old Harrah man was arrested by Yakima County sheriff’s deputies early Tuesday following a chase through Toppenish and a three-hour standoff.
Authorities are also holding Matthew Spencer Scott on suspicion of breaking into the home and vehicles of his ex-girlfriend.
Deputies responding to a domestic call at the woman’s home in Zillah said a car had sped away, according to a probable cause affidavit. Another deputy responding to the call spotted the vehicle heading south on North Meyers Road around 1:30 a.m.
The vehicle sped away from the deputy, with the driver turning off the vehicle’s lights at one point, the affidavit said. The chase reached speeds of 110 mph heading into Toppenish.
For safety reasons, the deputy broke off the chase but continued to follow the vehicle as it went through the city. The deputy re-engaged when the suspect's vehicle pulled on to Fort Road, the affidavit said. The chase ended when the vehicle ran over a spike strip.
But Scott, who was driving, refused to get out of the vehicle and threatened “suicide by cop,” the affidavit said. Around 4:30 a.m., Scott got out of the vehicle and was arrested without incident.
Scott's ex-girlfriend said she found him in her living room around 4:45 a.m. Saturday going through bags in her living room, according to the affidavit. He left, and she discovered that someone had also rifled through her vehicles’ glove compartments and center consoles.
Deputies said Scott is a suspect in another burglary, where he is alleged to have urinated on a bed, the affidavit said.
He is being held at the Yakima County jail on suspicion of residential burglary, vehicle prowling, eluding and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Court records show Scott has two prior convictions for burglary in 2004 and third-degree assault in 2009.
During a preliminary appearance hearing Tuesday, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $20,000 and ordered Scott to have no contact with is ex-girlfriend.