A 31-year-old Granger man is accused of stealing his ex-girlfriend’s car at gunpoint, and threatening to kill her and her family if they went to police.
The woman told Granger police that her ex-boyfriend showed up at her home unannounced July 8 and was breaking into her Audi, a probable cause affidavit said. When she confronted him, he pointed a gun at her and demanded the car’s keys, the affidavit said.
He followed her into the house when she went to get the keys, the affidavit said, and told her that he would kill her and other family members if she went to police. He also threatened to come after the woman’s daughter, the affidavit said, before driving off in the car.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail Wednesday night on suspicion of first-degree robbery and felony harassment.
During his preliminary appearance hearing Thursday, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn said the man posed a safety risk not just for his victims but the community. Thorn said he had three prior felony convictions, including a first-degree assault in 2011 and a second-degree assault in 2008 as a juvenile.
Court records also show the suspect is a documented Norteño gang member.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $100,000, noting that if the man is convicted on the robbery charge, it would count as a second “strike” under the state’s “three strikes law.”