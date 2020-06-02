A 27-year-old Granger man has been charged with eluding police and reckless driving after a high-speed chase near Selah.
Prosecutors filed charges against Carlos J. Garcia-Amezcua in Yakima County Superior Court Monday.
A Washington State Patrol trooper was on State Route 821 3 miles north of the Interstate 82 exit the afternoon of May 26 when he spotted Garcia-Amezcua's motorcycle pass several vehicles at 99 mph in a 45-mph zone, according to court documents. Garcia-Amezcua sped off, the trooper said, when he tried to stop him, with speeds reaching 100 mph, court documents said.
On East Selah Road, the chase reached 125 mph, with Garcia-Amezcua heading into oncoming traffic, the documents said. When he reached the end of the road, Garcia-Amezcua slammed on his brakes and went on to the road’s shoulder as he tried to make a turn, court documents said.
Garcia-Amezcua is free on pretrial release, court documents said, and is scheduled to be arraigned on June 10.