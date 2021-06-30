A Granger man with an extensive criminal history was arrested with more than $26,000 worth of stolen lumber, police said.
Sunnyside police and Yakima County sheriff’s deputies went to the 53-year-old man’s Beam Road property Saturday on a report that lumber stolen from Bi-Rite was there. Deputies found the wood, valued at $26,377, which had been reported stolen May 30, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Bi-Rite employees came and recovered the wood, and the man came to Sunnyside Police Department Monday to give a statement, at which time he was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property, the affidavit said.
Officers said there was evidence the man knew the wood on his property had been stolen.
During a Wednesday preliminary appearance hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn argued for a $15,000 bail, citing the man’s 10 prior felony convictions, including six commitments to state prison, as well as an outstanding warrants for failing to appear in Skagit County District Court.
But defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp sought to have him either released on pretrial release or have a $7,500 bail. She said he works for a family business and supports a common-law wife and child.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld, noting the outstanding warrants and prior convictions, set bail at $15,000.