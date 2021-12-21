Prosecutors filed a second-degree assault charge against a Grandview woman accused of stabbing a man outside a Sunnyside bar.
Lidia Lynette Gonzales, 27, is currently out of jail after posting $20,000 bail, according to Yakima County Superior Court documents.
She was initially facing a possible first-degree assault charge in connection with the Dec. 16 incident outside La Fogata, 1204 Yakima Valley Highway.
A man told Sunnyside police that he stepped outside the bar and thought he was being hugged when instead he was stabbed twice in the back, according to police reports. He identified Gonzales, who was still at the scene, as his attacker, according to court documents.
Police saw a knife fall to the ground between Gonzales and her boyfriend while they were outside the bar, a document said.
During her preliminary appearance hearing, defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp argued that Gonzales was acting in self-defense after being sexually assaulted.
Gonzales told police that she was outside the bar on her phone when a group of men came out of the bar and the victim touched her bottom, according to court documents, and another person grabbed her arm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.