Lidia Gonzales

Lida Lynette Gonzales, left, appears via Zoom in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Gonzales, 27 of Grandview, is accused of stabbing a man outside a Sunnyside bar the day before At right is Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld. (Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic)

 DONALD W. MEYERS Yakima Herald-Republic

Prosecutors filed a second-degree assault charge against a Grandview woman accused of stabbing a man outside a Sunnyside bar.

Lidia Lynette Gonzales, 27, is currently out of jail after posting $20,000 bail, according to Yakima County Superior Court documents.

She was initially facing a possible first-degree assault charge in connection with the Dec. 16 incident outside La Fogata, 1204 Yakima Valley Highway.

A man told Sunnyside police that he stepped outside the bar and thought he was being hugged when instead he was stabbed twice in the back, according to police reports. He identified Gonzales, who was still at the scene, as his attacker, according to court documents.

Police saw a knife fall to the ground between Gonzales and her boyfriend while they were outside the bar, a document said.

During her preliminary appearance hearing, defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp argued that Gonzales was acting in self-defense after being sexually assaulted.

Gonzales told police that she was outside the bar on her phone when a group of men came out of the bar and the victim touched her bottom, according to court documents, and another person grabbed her arm.

Reach Donald W. Meyers at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com.

