EASTON, Wash. — Two people, including a Grandview resident, were killed Monday morning when a suspected drunken driver crashed into their disabled vehicle on Interstate 90, according to the Washington State Patrol.
David J. McFarland, 58, of Lynnwood was driving east on Interstate 90 by the Easton exit shortly after 8:05 a.m. when his vehicle went off the road and crashed into a disabled vehicle parked on the shoulder, the release said. Both vehicles blocked the exit ramp.
McFarland was not injured in the crash. The driver of the other car, from Grandview, and a passenger from Federal Way, were pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. Their names are not being released pending notification of family members, the release said.
Troopers say intoxicants were a factor in the crash, and McFarland is facing possible charges of driving under the influence and two counts of vehicular homicide.