A Grandview man convicted in a drive-by shooting was sentenced Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court to 14 years in prison.
Christian Stanley Gonzalez, 27, was convicted of first- and second-degree assault, felony harassment, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a gun in a Jan. 20, 2020, shooting that injured two men in Toppenish.
Gonzales was accused of confronting and shooting a man in the 800 block of West First Avenue. Gonzalez said the man had caused problems with his family, according to prosecutors.
The victim said he was walking with his girlfriend when he was stopped by Gonzalez, who pulled out a shotgun and fired. The man, who was shot in the stomach, said Gonzalez continued to fire shots as he walked backward to his vehicle, according to court documents.
Another man said he also was shot by Gonzalez at the scene and went to the hospital on his own, court documents said.
Neither victim suffered life-threatening wounds, police said.
Toppenish police found Gonzalez nearby in a McDonald’s parking lot with a shotgun in the back seat of the car.
Gonzalez was on pretrial release at the time of the shooting, facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle prowling and fourth-degree assault.
A documented Sureño gang member, Gonzalez has prior convictions for burglary, firearms theft and sexually motivated third-degree assault, according to court records.