SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside police are investigating what they characterize as a gang-related homicide.
Police were called to the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway around 1:50 a.m. Thursday for an assault with a weapon, according to Sunnyside police Chief Al Escalera. Officers found Angel Anthony Faz, 27, of Grandview dead with multiple gunshot wounds, Escalera said.
Faz’s shooting appears to be gang-related, he said. Faz has gang ties, Escalera said, but he did not know if he was a fully documented gang member or an associate.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
Faz’s killing is the second homicide of 2021 in Yakima County.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Sunnyside police at 509-836-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.