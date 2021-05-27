A 48-year-old Grandview man is facing federal charges after drug enforcement officers found 5 pounds of heroin at his home.
Armed with a federal search warrant, the Yakima Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force and the Tacoma DEA Office searched a Tuttle Road home Wednesday, according to a probable cause statement filed in Yakima County Superior Court.
Agents detained the man and found a wad of cash in his pocket that totaled $7,722, the affidavit said. During the search, agents found five 1-pound packages in the garage that tested positive for heroin, as well as an additional $5,106 in cash inside the house, according to the affidavit.
Agents said the 2.55 kilograms of heroin was enough for 255,540 doses, and had a street value between $45,000 and $50,000.
The man was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver, but Yakima County prosecutors declined to file charges as the case would be handled in federal court, according to court documents.