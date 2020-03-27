YAKIMA, Wash. — The last escapee from the Yakima County jail has been apprehended.
Fernando Castaneda-Sandoval was taken into custody Friday, according to Gavin Duffy, chief deputy U.S. Marshal for Eastern Washington. Castaneda-Sandoval was among 14 inmates who broke out of the North First Street jail Monday evening, and was among six who evaded capture after the initial breakout.
Yakima County Sheriff's Lt. Aaron Wuitschick said Castaneda-Sandoval was arrested around 12:30 p.m. in a home outside Wapato. He was arrested after briefly refusing to surrender to officers.
The marshal's office had offered a reward of up to $3,000 for information on Castaneda-Sandoval's whereabouts.
The other five were apprehended Wednesday and Thursday, authorities said.
Of the 14, eight were apprehended within 15 minutes, according to the sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals Service.
