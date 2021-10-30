A 20-year-old Gleed-area man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the killing of a Terrace Heights man in a 2020 home invasion.
Forrest Arthur Beggs pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and attempted first-degree robbery in the death of Ronald Leroy Carl Born IV. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld imposed the sentence after accepting Beggs’ plea.
Beggs’ accomplice, Daniel Keoni Molina, 22, earlier entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to burglary and attempted robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. As part of his plea, Molina agreed to testify against Beggs if the case went to trial.
Both men were initially charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
An Alford plea allowed Molina to maintain his innocence on the murder charge while acknowledging that prosecutors had enough evidence to persuade jurors to convict him.
In statements submitted to the court, Born’s sisters said Molina's and Beggs’ sentences were not enough when compared to the permanent loss their family continues to deal with.
“The pain is still the same as when it happened. (Born) was still young and had his whole life ahead of him,” Barrett wrote. “Forrest and Daniel chose to take that away from (Born).”
“I believe in an eye for an eye, and I know justice was not served here today because you and the rat (Molina) are still breathing,” Christina Lopez wrote. “You murdered my brother ... and you decimated the remainder of my family on your hunt for your next fix.”
Beggs, 20, and Molina are accused of killing Born, 30, during a home invasion at Born’s home in the 600 block of North 39th Street on May 6, 2020.
In his plea statement, Beggs said he and Molina went to Born’s home armed with guns to steal money and drugs from Born, whom he described as a drug dealer. Beggs said friends of his had bought marijuana from Born.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies found $10,000 and 2 pounds of marijuana in Born’s room.
“I never intended to kill anyone. I never intended to harm anyone,” Beggs wrote in his plea statement of his initial participation in the robbery. He said the home invasion was Molina’s idea.
Once inside the house, Born confronted the pair and fought with Molina, Beggs’ statement said.
During the fight, Beggs shot Born in the torso, and Beggs and Molina fled, the statement said. When he shot Born, Beggs said in his statement, he was intending to kill him.
Born’s mother was hit in the head and arm with the butt of a long gun, court documents said.
Born was initially treated at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, but died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on May 17, 2020, due to blood loss and infection from the gunshot wound, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Born, before he died, identified Beggs as his shooter, while Molina was identified as a suspect after still shots from security camera footage at Born’s home were published in the Yakima Herald-Republic. Both men were arrested in June, according to court documents.
