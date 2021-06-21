Recent drive-by shootings suggest that the tensions between Yakima’s Norteño and Sureño street gangs are entering a more violent phase, Yakima police say.
Police, along with partners in the federal government, are trying to head off more shootings by looking for the ones responsible, as well as targeting the more violent elements within the gangs, Yakima Police Department Capt. Jay Seely said.
“One shooting is too many. One homicide is too many,” Seely said. “We should not be experiencing violence like we have experienced. We need to change course.”
And the leader of a Yakima County safe communities coalition said the entire community also needs to work together to keep kids from getting into gangs in the first place.
The two most prominent gang organizations in the Valley and the city are the Norteño and Sureño gangs, which are subdivided into a couple dozen individual gangs. The Norteño and Sureño gangs trace their roots back to the California prison system, YPD Sgt. Dave Cortez, a YPD gang expert, explained during a recent homicide trial, and are typically distinguished by the use of red and blue colors respectively.
While there is enmity between Norteños and Sureños, it is not a constant state of violent fighting between the groups, Seely said. Violent encounters such as drive-by shootings tend to be cyclical, and triggered by things such as an assault on one gang member by a rival that descends into a cycle of attack and retaliation, Seely said.
“Generally speaking, we see the gangs attacking each other because someone showed them disrespect and they see (a rival) in their neighborhood,” Seely said.
One such cycle occurred in 2017, when there were three gang-related killings in one weekend.
Since June, there have been five gang-related drive-by shootings in Yakima that left three injured and one dead.
A sixth drive-by shooting, where a man working in his yard in the Barge-Chestnut neighborhood was hit three times by gunfire, is not considered gang-related. The two suspects in the case do not appear to have ties with gang members, Seely said, and there is no clear motive for the attack that left 35-year-old Jonathan Spear unable to walk.
Of the five, at least three of them involved people who were either documented gang members or were “associates,” people who hang out with known gang members but have not met the criteria police use to be deemed as full members.
In one of the shootings, the victim was not affiliated with a gang, nor was he wearing anything that could be considered gang attire.
Police say Oscar Hondal-Lopez, 30, and his wife, Patricia Leija, were driving through the 1200 block of Cornell Avenue on June 10 looking for a house to buy when they were accosted by gang members. When Hondal-Lopez tried to get away, his assailants, in another car, drove up beside him firing a fusillade of bullets at his car, striking him in the neck and wounding 26-year-old Leija in the hip.
Hondal-Lopez died at the scene, while Leija was treated and released from a local hospital, police said.
For people in that situation, Seely said the best advice is not to engage the gang members, as any perceived sign of disrespect can escalate a situation. People should get out of the area as quickly as possible and call 911 with a description so police can find them, he said.
Tracking down suspects
But prosecuting inter-gang violence is more of a challenge, Seely said. Oftentimes, the victims or those with them do not want to cooperate with police.
In one recent drive-by shooting, police located the victim as he was being taken to the hospital by gang members. He has refused to cooperate with police, not even telling officers where the shooting happened, Seely said.
Seely believes such situations could be a combination of either fear of reprisal or being deemed a “snitch” by going to the police, or a desire to handle the situation through gang channels, which further feeds into the cycle of violence.
To thwart that, the police department seeks to find the perpetrators of gang violence and prosecute them.
In the case of the recent shootings, Seely said the YPD’s Major Crimes and Gang units are working together to chase down leads, security video and other evidence to help identify suspects.
The YPD also has partnerships with federal agencies, such as the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, allowing suspects to be potentially charged in federal courts.
In 2019, Yakima County law enforcement agencies, the U.S. Marshal’s service and other federal agencies launched “Operation Invictus Civitas” to target violent crime and disrupt gangs’ local leadership.
The goal, Seely said, was to find the most violent criminals and get them off the street.
He said there may be a similar campaign later this year.
And for those gang members in the state court system, Yakima County’s prosecutors routinely file first-degree assault charges for each person who was exposed in a gang member’s line of fire, allowing for a potentially longer prison sentence than a drive-by shooting charge, which has a statutory maximum of 10 years.
Prevention
Another way to head off a gang war, Seely and others said, is to steer kids away from gangs, which he said is a constant challenge.
Chevy Cortez, a former gang member and founder of The Love Project anti-gang initiative in Yakima, said keeping kids out of gangs requires a community effort, and one that covers a broad base of interests.
While some kids may be interested in sports, there are others who may have interests in art, cooking or other things that can give them the sense of belonging.
“We need a center for kids to come and be supported by the community,” Cortez said. Ideally, he wants to see the center financed by donations from people in the community. An investment in stopping gang violence benefits everyone, he said.
Cortez is also on the board of Safe Yakima Valley, a coalition of community groups working to prevent crime. Debra Yergen, Safe Yakima Valley’s executive director, agrees that a community effort is needed.
“If we want to truly impact crime, we must come together as community members and advocates who care about and invest in what happens in our neighborhoods, cities and county,” Yergen said. “The drivers of change are those who get out there, roll up their sleeves and aren’t afraid to address a need personally.”