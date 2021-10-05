A 16-year-old boy with gang affiliation is under arrest following a shooting that put a Yakima elementary school into a modified lockdown Tuesday.
Callers to 911 reported hearing gunshots around North 24th and Englewood avenues, according to Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely. A 23-year-old man told police he was riding his scooter in that area when he exchanged words with two 16-year-olds who were walking by, Seely said.
One of the teens pulled out a pistol and shot at the man as he fled, Seely said. The man was not injured, Seely said. A security camera recorded video of the incident, Seely said.
Robertson Elementary School went into a "secure and teach" mode as police, including SWAT team members and a police dog who were training in the area, searched for the suspects, Seely said.
The pair were found in a yard in the 2600 block of Wally Lane, Seely said, and K-9 Zorro, a YPD patrol dog, found a pistol in a plastic bag that had been buried near where the pair were hiding, Seely said.
As police investigated, Seely said police determined that one of the teens was not involved in the incident and was released, while the other was booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful firearms possession.
Seely said both teens and the man had gang affiliations.
Yakima School District spokeswoman Kirsten Fitterer said the school went into “secure-and-teach” mode at 12:10 p.m., when nobody was allowed in or out of the building but classroom instruction continued.
The order was lifted at 12:40 p.m., Fitterer said.
