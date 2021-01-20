Two Lower Valley gang members were sentenced to federal prison on unrelated crimes Tuesday.
Rolando Vargas, 31, of Sunnyside was sentenced to seven years in prison on a charge of carjacking, while Lukes Lorenzo Herrera, 23, of Prosser received a two-year sentence on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Both men had earlier pleaded guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Washington.
Both men are members of a Lower Valley Sureño gang, according to federal prosecutors, and were prosecuted under the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, in which federal, state and local agencies work together to prosecute suspects in violent crimes.
Vargas was one of five people charged in connection with the beating of a Prosser man and the theft of his car in the 600 block of Outlook Road on July 31, 2019.
The man told Yakima County sheriff’s deputies that he allowed one of the suspects to drive him to Outlook, where Vargas and two other men began banging on the car’s windows demanding he get out, according to court documents.
He tried to keep the men from getting into the car by holding the lock, but one of them pointed a gun at him and ordered him to open the door, which he did, the documents said. He was dragged out of the car and beaten, after which the men drove off with his car, according to the documents.
Initially charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and theft of a motor vehicle in Yakima County Superior Court, Vargas was indicted on a federal carjacking charge, according to court documents. The state charges were dismissed without prejudice, allowing prosecutors to refile them if they so wish.
Vargas is also facing second-degree theft charges in Benton County, according to court records.
The other defendants in the case — Oscar Trevino-Gomez, 37; Miguel Navarette, 29; Karleigh J. Bybee, 29; and Juanita Ramirez, 32 — are awaiting trial in federal court. Trevino-Gomez and Navarette are both charged with carjacking while Bybee, who drove the victim to the scene, and Ramirez, who is accused of driving one of the suspects to the scene of the crime, are charged with not reporting the robbery to authorities.
In a separate case, Herrera crashed into the back of another vehicle in the 2200 block of Waneta Road on April 10, 2020, according to court documents. The other driver said Herrera told him not to call police before running off, according to court documents. Another witness told deputies Herrera threw a gun in a nearby canal, which was recovered, court documents said.
Herrera was arrested after he was found in a backyard in the 2600 block of Stover Road, court documents said.
Deputies said Herrera had prior convictions for eluding and stolen-vehicle possession and was barred from having a firearm. Herrera also told deputies that he ran from the crash because he was on federal probation and did not want to get into trouble, the affidavit said.