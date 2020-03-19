YAKIMA, Wash. — A Sureño gang member has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his roles in two fights in the Yakima County jail, as well as robbery, drug dealing and illegally possessing a firearm.
Hector Manuel Hernandez, 27, was sentenced Wednesday after entering pleas during a hearing in Yakima County Superior Court.
Hernandez entered an Alford plea to first-degree robbery for a May 2017 convenience store holdup and pleaded guilty to first-degree unlawful firearms possession, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, second-degree malicious mischief, and two counts each of prison riot and custodial assault.
An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain his or her innocence while acknowledging that the state likely has enough evidence to convince a jury to convict.
Hernandez was sentenced to 20 years on the robbery charge, 10 years for the unlawful firearms and meth possession charges, 4.25 years for prison riot and two counts of custodial assault, and two years for the prison riot and malicious mischief counts.
Judge Richard Bartheld ordered the sentences to run concurrently, meaning that they will all be served at the same time.
Hernandez was one of five Yakima County jail inmates who attacked two corrections officers during an Oct. 31, 2019, fight in their fourth-floor housing unit. Authorities said Hernandez instigated the fight when he refused to allow a corrections officer into his cell for a head count, punching the officer in the head.
The other inmates involved in the fight, Josue Cohetzaltitla, Jovanni B. Collazo-Moreno, Guadalupe Gutierrez and Jesus Sanchez-Hernandez, are awaiting trial in the matter.
Hernandez, Collazo-Moreno, Gutierrez and Pedro Luis Solis were charged with riot after authorities said they attacked another inmate with homemade knives on Nov. 9, 2019. The knives were made from reinforcing bars pulled from the wall of a cell, authorities said.
Collazo-Moreno, Gutierrez and Solis are awaiting trial in that case.
In the robbery case, authorities said Hernandez pointed a gun at a clerk at the Tieton Food Mart on May 4, 2017, and took about $800.
While out on bail on that case, Hernandez was arrested on a warrant for escaping community custody, and members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force found a Smith and Wesson .357 magnum revolver and three baggies of methamphetamine among his personal items, according to court records.