Jacob Ozuna was no angel, his sister says, but he didn’t deserve to die the way he did.
Ozuna, a Norteño gang member who was awaiting trial on murder charges, was brutally beaten to death at the Yakima County jail in December 2018.
“It is a nightmare that we cannot wake up from,” Julie Silva said at the sentencing hearing Tuesday for the last of the three men who killed Ozuna. “I have to look at (Ozuna’s) children in the eye and see their tears.”
Deryk Alexander Donato, 28, who was convicted Nov. 2 by a Yakima County Superior Court jury of second-degree murder in Ozuna’s death, was sentenced Tuesday to 38 years in state prison, which will be served consecutively with a 25-year federal prison term for an unrelated manslaughter conviction.
The sentence is a combination of the maximum 33 years under sentencing guidelines based on Donato’s criminal history, with an additional five years for committing a gang-related crime.
Prosecutors argued that Donato and two other men — Felipe Luis Jr. and Julian Luis Gonzalez — killed Ozuna Dec. 9, 2018, because he violated Norteño gang rules by killing another gang member without authorization. All three were Norteño gang members.
Ozuna was awaiting trial on a murder charge in the death of Dario Alvarado III earlier that year near Toppenish.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen, arguing for the stiffer sentence, said Ozuna never got the chance that Donato did, to be tried before a jury. Instead, Donato and his accomplices assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner against Ozuna, Chen said.
Donato and the others attacked Ozuna in the upper tier of the fourth-floor Norteño housing unit Dec. 9, 2018. In the attack, captured on security cameras, the three punched, kicked and stomped Ozuna, even after he was unconscious.
At the time of the attack, Donato had been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for manslaughter in the 2017 shooting death of Isaiah Andrews outside his Donald Road home. That case was heard in federal court because Donato and Andrews were Yakama Nation citizens and the killing happened within the reservation’s borders.
Donato’s attorney, Scott Bruns, argued for the shortest possible sentence — two months shy of 25 years — with no gang enhancement. Bruns argued that the state did not prove Donato intended to kill Ozuna, as the second-degree murder charge involved the victim of an assault dying from their injuries, and that the gang involvement was tenuous at best.
Putting aside the manslaughter conviction, Bruns said Donato’s criminal background was for second-degree robbery and residential burglary, which he said hardly constituted hard-core gang activity.
Donato had said he heard voices for years and was recently diagnosed with mental illness, Bruns said. His past drug abuse was an effort to self-medicate to silence the voices that were telling him bad things were going to happen to him or his loved ones, and was a factor in the killings of Andrews and Ozuna.
“He’s still tortured by the voices,” Bruns said. “He can’t trust the food in the jail because (the voices tell him) it’s all poisoned. He’s living on commissary Top Ramen.
“I don’t think he can be punished because of his mental illness.”
He said Donato would be away for 50 years if given the more lenient sentence in state court.
Judge Kevin Naught said he weighed those factors, as well as the fact that Donato has a wife and child, but said the aggravating factors, including the brutality of the attack, far outweighed them. Naught said he had watched the video multiple times.
“At the end of the day, one of the more troubling things was the beating would stop, Mr. Ozuna would attempt to move, and it would resume,” Naught said, as Ozuna’s sister quietly sobbed.
Naught observed that, during the beating, Donato braced himself against a wall to steady himself as he stomped Ozuna’s head.
Donato, when asked if he had anything to say, offered a brief apology “to everyone I hurt mentally or physically in my whole life.”
Donato is the last of the three to be sentenced for his crime, and is also facing the longest sentence.
Gonzalez, 22, entered an Alford plea in March to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison. The plea allows Gonzalez to maintain his innocence while conceding that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.
Luis was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to 12 years and three months in prison.
