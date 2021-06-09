Yakima police are investigating a drive-by shooting that wounded a gang member Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 1600 block of East Race Street around 6:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting, Yakima police Capt. Shawn Boyle said. Two documented gang members were sitting in a car at that spot when a blue sedan carrying four or five members of a rival gang drove past them, turned around and opened fire, Boyle said.
One of the two people in the target car, a 25-year-old man, was hit in the leg and taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, Boyle said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.