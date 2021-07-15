Despite pleas for leniency, a judge gave a Norteño gang member the maximum sentence for his role in a brutal 2018 jailhouse killing.
Felipe Luis Jr. was sentenced to 12 years and 3 months in prison Thursday, a month after a Yakima County Superior Court jury found him guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the death of Jacob Ozuna.
While Judge Kevin Naught acknowledged that he had the discretion to set a sentence shorter than the state guidelines of 111 to 147 months, he said that “this is not the case to do it.”
“This was a heinous and vicious act. It was an act that showed me that Mr. Luis showed no regard for human life,” Naught said.
Luis and two other men — Deryk Alexander Donato and Julian Luis Gonzalez — were accused of attacking Ozuna in the upper tier of the fourth-floor housing unit, kicking and punching him into unconsciousness before dragging him down the unit’s stairs by his feet to the main floor, where the beating resumed.
The attack, which was captured on security cameras, lasted more than 13 minutes.
Gonzalez entered an Alford plea in March to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison, while Donato is awaiting trial after recently being found mentally competent.
At Luis’ trial, prosecutors argued that Ozuna was killed because he violated gang rules by killing another gang member without authorization. Ozuna was awaiting trial in the killing of Dario Alvarado near Toppenish at the time he was killed.
Originally charged with aggravated first-degree murder, jurors instead found Luis guilty of first-degree manslaughter, which means he “recklessly” caused Ozuna’s death without intent to kill him
Rick Smith, Luis’ attorney, argued for a sentence of five years, pointing to recent court rulings showing teenagers and young adults brains have not fully developed, that they are prone to acting impulsively without regard to consequences and subject to peer pressure, which has to be a factor in sentencing.
“If you’re checking boxes, unfortunately Mr. Luis has to check them all,” Smith said.
He and Jessica Luis-Venegas, Luis’ sister, said he came from a home with an abusive father, a mother who first got pregnant at age 13, and lived in such rough conditions that he fell in with gang members around 8 years old.
“My little brother was starving for some kind of love, some kind of bond, reassurance of some sort,” Luis-Venegas said, adding that he was looking for “that man” to be a father figure to him.
Luis also asked Naught to give him the lowest sentence possible, saying he wanted to take responsibility for his actions.
“I am not a monster,” Luis said, reading from a statement. “I feel terrible and all I can say to the (Ozuna) family is I’m sorry.” He said he was not asking for forgiveness for himself, but that his family not suffer for his actions.
But Ozuna’s mother and sister asked Naught to give Luis the harshest sentence the law could allow.
Julie Silva, Ozuna’s sister, said Luis looked like he was proud when he walked into the courtroom holding his head up while wearing a jail uniform and shackles.
“How proud could he be for just murdering a man who got off the phone wishing his 6-year-old daughter happy birthday, and singing “Happy Birthday” to her,” Silva said. “He is evil, diabolical.”
Naught said that Luis did not appear to be naïve or prone to peer pressure at jail. Instead, he said Luis, on the surveillance video, appeared at home in the jail unit. He also pointed out that Luis understood the consequences that come with breaking the law.
Instead, he said Luis deserved the longest sentence he could impose.
“Interestingly, I believe Mr. Luis legitimately wants ‘that man’ in his life,” Naught said, referring to Luis’ sister’s statement. “His actions took away ‘that man’ from the life of a 6-year-old who had (her father) sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her.”
After the hearing, Smith said he felt that the court had “failed” to consider the effect Luis’ rough childhood and exposure to gang members had in his actions, especially in light of recent court rulings against harsh sentences for teens.
“If you come from a stable family and you’re not watching and listening to an abusive parent and not taking on responsibilities for supporting the family, it affects how you grow up,” Smith said.