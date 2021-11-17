Yakima police corrections officers have started a fund at Wheatland Bank to help the family of Officer Edward Opsahl, who was seriously injured in a Nov. 11 attack at the jail.
The fund is meant to help the Opsahl family with expenses not covered by the state Department of Labor and Industries, medical expenses, the cost of staying in Seattle for medical treatment, as well as the costs of feeding and maintaining his farm animals, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said.
“L&I is not going to pay 100% of his salary,” Seely said.
Seely said Opsahl and his wife are the only beneficiaries on the account, and will be able to use the funds as needed.
Opsahl was attacked by Jose Luis Acevedo, 38, as he was uncuffing Acevedo to help him get dressed, Seely said. At one point, officers had to perform CPR on Opsahl.
Opsahl was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, and transferred to Harborview Medical Center where he was upgraded to satisfactory condition on Tuesday.
Acevedo is charged with first- and second-degree assault in connection with the incident.
