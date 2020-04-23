The fourth suspect in a March robbery that left a man with broken facial bones is in custody.
George Lee Guillen-Norman, 41, of Yakima was arrested Wednesday and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. He, like the others, were arrested on warrants for first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
Guillen-Norman was one of four people charged in connection with an attack on a man at his South Mitchell Road home March 19. He and Nickolis William Miller, Jacob Mayo Cook and Rachel Lee Ann Kopp are accused of forcing their way into the home’s detached garage and holding the home’s residents, a man and a woman, against their will, according to court documents.
Miller, Cook and Guillen-Norman took the man into a room in the garage, while Kopp took the woman’s phone and forced her to sit in a corner in the garage, according to probable cause affidavits.
The man said the three accused him of stealing items that they were going to take back, and Miller pointed a gun at the man and threatened to kill him, the affidavit said. During a struggle for the gun, the three attacked the man, beating him unconscious and breaking a bone in his face, the man told deputies.
Miller, 26, of Union Gap, was arrested Tuesday morning following a high-speed chase with Yakima police. He is being held on $100,000 bail for the robbery, burglary, assault and imprisonment charges, and $50,000 for the eluding. Cook, 37, of Wapato is being held on $100,000 bail in connection with the robbery.
Kopp, 45, of Yakima was released after posting $100,000 bail.