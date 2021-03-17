Former Zillah Mayor Gary Vyrle Clark is now facing three additional child rape charges.
Clark, 74, was charged in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday with three counts of first-degree child rape. The charges are in addition to the first-degree child rape and two indecent exposure charges that were filed earlier.
Prosecutors filed the charges after an 18-year-old woman told Union Gap police that Clark raped her more than once at his Zillah home when she was between the ages of 4 and 8, according to court documents. She told police that there were more than 50 incidents in which Clark molested her when she and her family were visiting with him.
The woman came forward after learning that Clark was charged with raping and exposing himself to a 4-year-old girl in Union Gap earlier this year.
In that incident, a woman told Union Gap police that Clark, her landlord, was molesting her daughter while doing repairs at the house.
Using surveillance cameras, she recorded video of Clark exposing himself to the girl on more than one occasion in January, according to a police probable cause affidavit.
A woman living in the home with the girl’s mother said she walked in on Clark performing a sex act on the girl, the affidavit said.
Police said the state Child Protective Services were notified about Clark after he told a therapist he was seeing about a pornography issue that he had exposed himself to the girl.
Clark is currently free after posting $10,000 bail on the latest charges. When he was arrested on the latest charges, Clark was out on $20,000 bail. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld had ordered the bail in each case to be consecutive.
Clark is scheduled to be arraigned on the child rape and indecent exposure charges on March 19, and on the new charges March 26. As a condition of his release, Clark is required to check in with court staff every two weeks.
Clark served several terms as mayor and a Zillah City Council member, starting in 1980. He lost his 2017 reelection bid.
The Yakima Herald-Republic does not name sex-crime victims without their consent.