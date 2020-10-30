Former Yakima Mayor Avina Cristal Gutierrez has pleaded not guilty to charges she broke into her mother’s home and stole $30,000 worth of artwork and other items.
Avina Gutierrez, 41, entered her plea during her arraignment Friday in Yakima County Superior Court. Judge Richard Bartheld set a tentative trial date for Jan. 19. She is charged with residential burglary and first-degree theft and is on pretrial release.
Police went to the home of Luz Bazan Gutierrez around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2 on a report of a break-in, according to court documents. Luz Gutierrez said she had come home the previous afternoon and saw a light on in the house. She then discovered art and other items were missing.
A neighbor told Luz Gutierrez that he saw her daughter at the house with a rental truck earlier in the day, making multiple trips between the house and the truck carrying blankets, clothing and a picture, according to a police probable cause affidavit.
Avina Gutierrez had moved out of the house several years ago and did not have permission to be there, court documents said.
Avina Gutierrez, who is living in King County, was arrested there without incident on a warrant Oct. 15 and brought back to Yakima County.
Gutierrez was elected to the City Council in 2015 and was selected by her colleagues as mayor, becoming the first Latina to hold the ceremonial post. She stepped down as mayor in 2016 but remained on the council. She lost a bid for reelection in the 2017 primary.