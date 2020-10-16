YAKIMA, Wash. — Former Yakima Mayor Avina Cristal Gutierrez is expected to appear in Yakima County Superior Court Friday afternoon on theft and burglary charges.
Gutierrez, 41, was booked into the Yakima County jail around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a day after a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Gutierrez is charged with breaking into her mother’s Yakima home and stealing more than $30,000 worth of items, according to court documents.
Gutierrez was elected to the City Council and selected for the ceremonial post of mayor. She stepped down from the mayor’s position in 2016, but remained on the council, and lost a primary race in 2017.