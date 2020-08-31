A 51-year-old former Highland School District teacher accused of possessing child pornography made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
He faces possible charges of receiving, sending and possessing depictions of children engaging in sex.
The suspect — a West Valley resident — voluntarily surrendered his teaching certification in February, according to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
He taught at Marcus Whitman Elementary School, according to a probable cause affidavit by Yakima County Sheriff's deputies.
The investigation sparked in November 2018, when the social media blog Tumblr discovered depictions of children engaging in sexual conduct on a user’s blog.
Tumblr informed the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That information was then forwarded to the Yakima Police Department and eventually to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office obtained search warrants for the suspect's home and discovered hundreds of images of suspected child pornography on his social media accounts and on devices seized from his residence, the affidavit said.
The suspect is accused of receiving, sending and possessing child pornography between November 2016 and December 2019, the affidavit said.
He was arrested Friday but released over the weekend after posting $10,000 bail, said Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic.
The Yakima Herald-Republic doesn't identify suspects until they are formally charged.