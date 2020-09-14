A former Highland School District teacher has been charged with several counts of dealing in and possessing child pornography.
Reese Allan Kerslake, 51, was charged Monday morning in Yakima County Superior Court with first- and second-degree dealing in depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct and first- and second-degree possession of such depictions.
Kerslake, a West Valley resident, taught at Marcus Whitman Elementary School in the Highland School District. He voluntarily surrendered his teaching certificate in February, according to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Kerslake pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial. He was released after posting $10,000 bail.
Kerslake landed on investigators’ radar in November 2018, when the social media blog Tumblr discovered depictions of children engaging in sexual conduct on a user’s blog.
Tumblr notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which alerted the Yakima Police Department and eventually the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
A search of Kerslake’s home discovered hundreds of images of suspected child pornography on his social media accounts and on devices seized from his residence, according to a probable cause affidavit by deputies.
Kerslake is accused of receiving, sending and possessing child pornography between November 2016 and December 2019, the affidavit said.