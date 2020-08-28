A 51-year-old former elementary school teacher from Yakima is accused of possessing child pornography after a monthslong investigation, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was arrested Friday by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, according to a news release from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. He was a former elementary school teacher who resigned from his position as the case was under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said. The man and the name of the school were not immediately identified.
The investigation started in November 2018 when the internet blog site Tumblr found suspected child pornography on a user’s blogs. After collecting 36 examples, it notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which forwarded the information to law enforcement.
Search warrants were executed for the suspect’s home in West Valley in December and he was taken into custody. Additional evidence was later found, the sheriff’s office said.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not identify criminal suspects until they are charged.
The Yakima Police Department and Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children task force assisted with evidence in the case.