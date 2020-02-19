The former chief operating officer of Astria Sunnyside Hospital is facing a fourth-degree assault charge in connection with an incident at his Prosser home, according to a police report and court records acquired by the Yakima Herald-Republic this week.
On the morning of Jan. 27, Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an incident at Stokes’ home. According to a police report, Stokes pushed his wife into a dining room table. Their minor daughter witnessed the incident.
A temporary protection order for Stokes’ wife and daughter was placed on Jan. 28. On the same day, Stokes made a preliminary appearance, where he was charged. Last week, Stokes’ attorney filed a not guilty plea and requested a jury trial. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27.
Stokes did not return calls from the Yakima Herald-Republic requesting comment.
Stokes started as COO of Astria Sunnyside Hospital in August 2017. Before coming to Astria Health, he worked as vice president of operations for Decatur County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg, Ind.
Earlier this month, Dawn O’Polka, Astria Health’s chief communications executive, confirmed to the Yakima Herald-Republic in an email that Stokes was no longer employed at Astria Health but declined to say whether it was related to the assault charge.
There is no COO listed for Astria Sunnyside Hospital on the Astria Health website.