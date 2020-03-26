Authorities have arrested all but one of the six men who were at large after escaping the Yakima County jail.
Hugo Amezcua-Hernandez and Andrew Wolfley were booked into the Yakima County jail Thursday, joining Tyrone Mulvaney and Neftali Serrano, who were apprehended Wednesday, said Jeremy Welch, chief of security operations at the jail.
Welch said he was informed that Miguel Chavez-Amezcua was caught earlier today but has not been returned to the jail.
The remaining escapee is Fernando Castaneda-Sandoval.
They were among 14 prisoners who broke out of the Yakima County jail Monday evening. Of the 14, eight were apprehended within 15 minutes, while Tyrone Mulvaney and Serrano were arrested Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Anyone who has information on the fugitives is asked to call the US Marshal’s Tip Hotline at 1-866-865-TIPS or the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500. Tips may also be shared with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980 or www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
Mulvaney and Serrano are expected to make preliminary appearances Thursday in Yakima County Superior Court on escape charges.
This story will be updated.