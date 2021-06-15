FBI agents are expected to begin combing through the ruins of the Brownstown Tavern later this week, a Lower Valley fire official said.
Deputy Chief Joel Byam with Yakima County Fire District 5 said firefighters finished eliminating hot spots in the Brownstown Road structure Monday, three days after a fire destroyed the building. It paves the way for the FBI to investigate the fire and determine the whereabouts of its owner, Tim Castilleja.
Castilleja, who lived in the tavern and operated it, remains unaccounted for after the early Saturday fire.
Byam said the FBI is expected to meet with fire officials at the site Thursday.
The FBI is taking the lead in the investigation.
Castilleja was a witness in the murder trial of Jordan Stevens, convicted last week in U.S. District Court of first-degree murder in the death of Alillia “Lala” Minthorn, 25, who was shot to death May 3, 2019, in a closed area of the reservation north of Brownstown.
Castilleja, who was arrested and brought to court after failing to show up, told the court he was afraid to testify. He testified that Stevens and two women showed up at the tavern the day Minthorn was killed.
One of the women appeared upset as she cleaned the SUV they arrived in, while Stevens was carrying a rifle, Castilleja testifed.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the FBI at https://tips.fbi.gov.