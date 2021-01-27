Two Yakima men are accused of selling close to 3 pounds of methamphetamine and 1,300 fentanyl-laced pills following a federal undercover investigation, federal investigators say.
Noe Rubio-Farias, 27, and Roman Berumen Perez, 45, were charged by complaint with distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Yakima-based U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency agents conducted six undercover purchases since May, in which Rubio- Farias and Perez sold 1,230 grams of methamphetamine, according to court documents. In one sale, Rubio-Farias sold a half-pound of methamphetamine for $2,250, and 200 fentanyl pills for $1,500, the documents said.
Perez, whom Rubio-Farias told an undercover buyer was his “guy,” sold slightly more than a pound of meth in one sale, according to the documents.
Rubio-Farias and two other men were arrested in Clackamas County, Ore., with 20 pounds of methamphetamine and a handgun, according to court documents. They were released pending further investigation, the documents said.
Yakima DEA agents arrested Rubio-Farias and Perez in Yakima on Jan. 21, and booked them into the Yakima County jail. Rubio-Farias was arrested in Wapato, where he was followed from Yakima after an aborted drug deal, and agents found 1,000 pills near the area where he was arrested, the documents said.
Agents found an ounce of cocaine and a digital scale in Rubio-Farias’ basement, while agents searching Perez’s home found a .40-caliber handgun and small amounts of substances believed to be cocaine, meth, fentanyl pills and heroin, the documents said.
Both men will have a preliminary hearing in federal court Feb. 5.