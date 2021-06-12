The Brownstown Tavern was destroyed by an early morning fire Saturday, three days after its owner testified in a federal murder trial.
Yakima County Fire District 5 crews were called around 4:40 a.m. for the fire at the tavern, 3060 Brownstown Road near Harrah. Fire Chief Kevin Frazier said the fire was “well involved” when firefighters arrived.
“At that point, it was unsurvivable conditions,” Frazier said.
The cause of the blaze has not been determined.
Frazier and Yakima County sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Jackson said it is believed someone was living in an apartment at the tavern at the time of the fire. The person's whereabouts had not been determined as of Saturday afternoon. Jackson said he did not know if it was the owner or someone who was living there.
Tim Castilleja, the tavern’s owner, testified in the trial of Jordan Stevens, who was accused of Killing Alillia “Lala” Minthorn, 25, of Toppenish in May 2019.
Catilleja testified that Stevens and two other people visited the tavern shortly after Minthorn’s killing.
Catilleja was arrested Wednesday after he failed to show up to testify, and brought to court. He said he was afraid to testify against Stevens, who was found guilty of first-degree murder Thursday.
He told jurors that Stevens and two women came to the tavern, and one of the women was cleaning the SUV they drove up in and was visibly upset, while he saw Stevens carrying a rifle.
Jackson said the FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will be taking the lead on the fire investigation.
Saturday, Yakama Nation Tribal Police were guarding the site, where fire continued to burn in the basement. Most of the building’s walls had collapsed and there was a vehicle with fire damage next to the building.
Frazier said investigators will likely begin searching the remains of the building on Monday, after things have cooled off.
Attempts to reach the FBI and the ATF Saturday were not successful.