FBI agents spent Thursday sifting through the ruins of the Brownstown Tavern for human remains and other evidence.
Investigators, as well as the cadaver dog from the Yakima County Coroner’s Office and an excavator machine, went through the destroyed tavern at 3060 Brownstown Road almost a week after it burned to the ground and its owner went missing.
FBI representatives confirmed that investigators were at the site but did not say if anything was found.
Fire crews were called at 4:40 a.m. June 12 for the fire on the Yakama Nation reservation. The fire left the building a smoldering pile of debris, most of it in the building’s basement.
Yakima County Fire District 5 Fire Chief Kevin Frazier said a fire crew was at the scene Thursday in case investigators needed something hosed off. He said the FBI has taken the lead on the investigation.
Officials said Tim Castilleja, the tavern’s owner who was living there at the time of the fire, was missing and unaccounted for.
Castilleja had testified in U.S. District Court three days earlier in the murder trial of Jordan Stevens, who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Alillia “Lala” Minthorn, who was shot to death May 3, 2019, in a closed area of the reservation north of Brownstown.
Castilleja was arrested and brought to court to testify after failing to show up. He told the court that he was afraid to testify.
When he testified, Castilleja said Stevens and two women showed up at the tavern the day Minthorn was killed. One of the women appeared to be upset as she cleaned the SUV they arrived in, and Stevens was carrying a rifle.
The FBI is asking anyone with information about the fire to provide it online at https://tips.fbi.gov/.