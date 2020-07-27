The FBI is investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man that occurred on the Yakama reservation earlier this month.
Adam James Young, 27, was shot to death in Brownstown on July 13, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.
Young was shot multiple times in the chest and abdomen. He died of those wounds, Curtice said.
The FBI typically investigates homicides on the reservation that involve Native Americans.
It wasn’t clear whether Young was Yakama or a citizen of another tribe, Curtice said.
Young's killing marks the 23rd homicide in Yakima County so far this year.
This was the third homicide in Brownstown — a rural community between Harrah and White Swan — this year.
On April 9, Maria Martinez, 50, and Shante Barney, 23, were stabbed to death in a trailer home in the 11000 block of Branch Road. Martinez's son, Edward C. Robinson, 33, of Wapato has been accused of the murders. He's facing two counts of murder in federal court.