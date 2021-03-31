A woman was killed in a shooting last night on the Yakama reservation and the FBI is investigating.
The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. Monday at a house in the 3100 block of South Wapato Road west of the city of Wapato.
FBI investigators secured a warrant to enter the residence mid-morning Wednesday, spokesman Steve Bernd said.
Further information isn’t immediately available, he said.
Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies were called the scene about 11 p.m. Tuesday and found injured people at the scene, said spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
Those injured are members of the Yakama Nation, and the case was handed over to the FBI, Schilperoort said.
The FBI and Yakama Tribal Police have jurisdiction over most serious crimes involving tribal members on the Yakama reservation.
“We made sure the scene was secured for the ambulance and other officers,” he said.
