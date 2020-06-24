The FBI is investigating a dead body found at a home where a fire occurred Monday in White Swan.
FBI spokesman Steve Bernd provided few details about the incident in the 300 block of Coburn Loop.
He said the death is being investigated as a possible homicide, and that there was a small fire at the resident that didn't appear to cause much damage.
"There was a fire but I don't believe that's what killed anyone," he said.
Bernd said he didn't have any more information.
The body was found about 3 p.m. Monday, after the fire was extinguished, said Yakima County Sheriff's Office spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
Yakama Nation Police, the Washington State Patrol and the FBI responded and are investigating, Schilperoort said.
The state patrol didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment Wednesday.