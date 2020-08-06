Federal agents are looking into whether remains found near a road construction site south of Toppenish are those of two California men reported missing in June 2019.
FBI spokesman Steve Berndt said the bureau is waiting for positive identification, but “we are actively investigating the possibility that the remains found are those of Josiah Hilderbrand and Jon Cleary.”
A road crew working on U.S. Highway 97 about 10 miles south of Toppenish found what turned out to be human remains, Berndt said. FBI and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
Relatives offered a $25,000 reward for information on the men, while the FBI said it would pay up to $10,000 for information in the case.
Hilderbrand, 25 when he went missing, and fellow Grateful Dead fan and friend Jon Cleary, who was 47, are believed to have disappeared sometime on June 7, 2019. They were last seen in a light blue 2004 Honda Civic Hybrid en route to a show at the Gorge Amphitheatre featuring Dead & Company, a band with former members of the Grateful Dead.
On June 8, 2019, their car was found abandoned and partially burned in an orchard at 8100 Lateral B Road, roughly 8½ miles west of Toppenish. It was the same day that five people were brutally killed in White Swan.
Authorities have declined to comment on whether the two crimes are related.