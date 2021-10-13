For nearly a year, a 4-foot-tall marble angel stood watch over Yoli Sauceda’s grave in Toppenish’s Elmwood Cemetery.
Last week, the family learned that someone had removed the angel from the grave marker, said Maria Sauceda, Sauceda’s daughter.
“How is this real life?” Maria Sauceda asked. “I’m waiting to be punked, like on MTV.”
But she and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office say it’s not a laughing matter and are looking for whoever took it.
Sauceda was widely known and respected in Toppenish, her daughter said. A food bank volunteer, Yoli Sauceda died in October 2019. On the first anniversary of her death, the family installed a marble pedestal topped by a marble angel.
Maria Sauceda said it took several people.
The angel was last seen Oct. 5, when a family friend was at the cemetery. Two days later, that friend called Maria Sauceda after returning to the cemetery for a funeral.
“He gave us a call and said, ‘Are you guys fixing the angel?’, and I said ‘What?’, and he said, ‘It’s gone.’,” Maria Sauceda said. She went down and verified that the angel was indeed missing, a stained square and a smear of adhesive left where the angel once stood.
The cemetery does not have gates or security cameras she said, and she suspects that it took several people to remove the statute.
She said her father wants to eventually replace the angel and make it more difficult to remove.
Toppenish City Manager Lance Hoyt said the desecration of Sauceda’s grave was “downright disgraceful.” But vandalism at the cemetery isn’t uncommon. In the past, people have knocked over tombstones and broken into buildings.
“We are one of the few cemeteries around that has upright stones, and that it is a favorite place for vandalism,” Hoyt said.
As the cemetery is outside the city limits, the case is being investigated by the sheriff’s office, spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
The city is in the process of looking into adding security cameras as well as a gate that he said would limit access after hours, Hoyt said. Toppenish is also going to annex the cemetery into the city limits, he said, and police are already keeping an eye on the cemetery.
Hoyt said he also advised the Saucedas to hold off on replacing the monument until spring, when there should be additional security.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
This story has been updated with additional information.
