Family members of a 14-year-old boy who was gunned down by a gang member offered a man convicted in the killing their prayers and forgiveness.
“I just want all parties to know from the bottom of my heart and soul that I forgive them,” Derek Roberts, the brother of Kabin Smith, said at the plea and sentencing hearing for Jeremiah Luciano Peralez. “I have to. I don’t want to be bitter.”
Peralez, 21, was sentenced Thursday to 45 years in state prison on second-degree murder charges in Smith’s death and the killing of Emilio Phelan in Yakima Superior Court.
Peralez also received sentences ranging from five to 10 years for a drive-by shooting and two convenience store robberies that were part of what his attorney described as a “crime spree” in 2017.
Peralez was initially charged with aggravated first-degree murder in Smith and Phelan’s killings. During Thursday’s hearing, Peralez entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder for Phelan’s death and a guilty plea to second-degree murder in Smith’s killing.
An Alford plea allows Peralez maintain his innocence while conceding that a jury would likely convict him based on the evidence.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught sentenced Peralez to 23 years for killing Smith, and 22 years for Phelan’s death and ordered to sentences to be served consecutively, meaning that they would be served one after the other.
Smith, 14, was walking home from school around 11:15 a.m. April 24, 2017, when he was gunned down near the intersection of West King Street and Cornell Avenue. Witnesses said a car sped away from the area after the shots were fired.
Prosecutors said Peralez was the driver, and Smith was killed because he was wearing red clothes and appeared be a member of a rival street gang. Red clothing is associated with Norteño gangs, while Peralez and the suspected shooter, Luis Barrera, are Sureño gang members, authorities said.
Barrera, 26, is awaiting trial on a murder charge in Smith’s death.
Smith’s family has said he was not a gang member.
“He had his quirks and problems, as most people do,” Roberts said of his younger brother during the hearing. “He just started getting with the Lord and getting his life straight, and he got in trouble in school and was kicked out” the day he was shot.
Suzie Smith, Smith’s mother, said she felt like she died when Smith was killed, but offered forgiveness to Peralez.
“I cannot hate. I feel sorry for the ones who did that,” Suzie Smith said. “I pray that they repent to Jesus and gain forgiveness, or they will be cast into the lake of fire and brimstone.”
Their statements moved both Naught and Christopher Swaby, Peralez’s attorney.
“I have never seen such an extension of grace in a courtroom,” Swaby said.
“Ms. Smith is remarkable about talking about forgiveness and, Mr. Peralez, your best for the future,” Naught said.
Peralez was also the driver in the drive-by shooting that killed Phelan May 19, 2017. Authorities say Peralez hit Phelan, a member of the Latin Kings Gang, with his vehicle as he rode a bike in the area of West Peach Street and Cornell Avenue while another suspect, Pedro Solis, shot Phelan.
Solis was expected to also enter a plea Thursday, but that hearing was canceled, said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Troy Clements.
Peralez also offered Alford pleas to four counts of second-degree assault in connection with a July 11, 2017, drive-by shooting at a home in the 300 block of Cherry Avenue, and first-degree robbery in connection with convenience-store robberies on April 13 and May 23, 2017.
Naught sentenced Peralez to five years for the drive-by shooting and almost 11 years for each robbery, with the sentences running at the same time with the murder sentences.
Swaby said Peralez was engaged in a crime spree at a young age, and now regrets what he did. While acknowledging the loss to Phelan and Smith’s families, Swaby said Peralez also will be unable to fulfill the dreams and wishes of his parents.
Naught, acknowledging the length of the sentence, urged Peralez to use his time in prison to better himself.
“You will be 66 years old after these times have passed,” Naught told Peralez. “I think everyone here may have wished a different future for you.”