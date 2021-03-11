A former Zillah mayor has been charged with raping a 4-year-old child.
Prosecutors filed a single first-degree child rape charge and two counts of indecent exposure against Gary Vyrle Clark in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday.
Clark, 74, a former longtime Zillah elected official, was arrested last week. Union Gap police said Clark was sexually abusing a girl at a house he owned in the city and where he was doing maintenance.
The girl’s mother called police Feb. 18 to report that Clark was abusing her daughter, pointing out that he was coming over to the house more often, according to court documents.
Suspecting that Clark was molesting the girl, the woman set up surveillance cameras in January, recording at least two incidents in which he exposed himself to the girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A woman living with the mother told police that she walked in on Clark performing a sex act on the child, the affidavit said.
Clark had already been referred to state Child Protective Services after a therapist Clark was seeing for a pornography issue said he admitted exposing himself to the child. Clark had gone to therapy after an intervention with family members, the affidavit said.
Currently, Clark is out of jail after posting $20,000 bail, but he is required to check in weekly with court staff as a condition of his release. Court records show he has no prior felony convictions.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges March 19.
Clark, who retired from managing Moxee Innovations Corp., served several terms as mayor and a Zillah City Council member since 1980. He lost his 2017 reelection bid.
The Yakima Herald Republic does not name victims of sexual assault without their consent.