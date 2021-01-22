Prosecutors will drop charges that a former Yakima County clerk’s employee stole public funds if she can stay out of trouble for a year and pay back the money she is accused of taking.
Emilee Christine Lennartz-Hassanin, 34, entered into a felony diversion agreement in Yakima County Superior Court Friday. As part of the agreement, prosecutors dropped all but one of the five counts of misappropriating money and two of the three counts of second-degree theft.
Under the terms of her diversion agreement, Lennartz-Hassanin must pay back $4,063, take a theft-awareness class, pay $90 a month for her court-ordered supervision while she is on diversion, and not break any laws.
If she is charged with another felony, she will be tried for the theft and misappropriation charges in a stipulated trial, in which the judge will only review police reports in the case, as well as statements made by her to determine if she is guilty.
Lennartz-Hassanin, 34, was the financial supervisor for the clerk’s office. In December 2017, then-Clerk Janelle Riddle reported that public money may have been lost from the office.
State auditors determined that $13,029 was missing from the office, with some of it traced to Lennartz-Hassanin, according to the auditor’s report. She also reconciled or deposited three bank deposits that came up $2,760 short, auditors said.
She was also accused of making $839 in inappropriate adjustments to cash records in the office and issuing $464 in refunds that should not have been granted, the report found.