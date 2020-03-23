(tncms-asset)1d298370-6d94-11ea-8587-00163ec2aa77(0)(/tncms-asset)
Police late Monday were still looking for six of 12 inmates who escaped from the Yakima County jail earlier that evening.
About 7 p.m., a dozen inmates in the jail’s annex were able to use a table to break open an exterior fire door and climb a fence to the outside, according to a Department of Corrections news release.
Corrections officers called police, who swiftly apprehended six inmates, the release said.
The six inmates who remain at large are: Fernando Gustavo Castenda-Sandoval, Hugo Alejandro Amezcue-Hernandez, Miguel Angel Chavez-Amezcua, Andrew Derrick Wofley, Tyrone Adam Mulvaney, and Neftali Serrano.
Castenda-Sandoval was being held on a U.S. Marshal’s hold; Amezcue-Hernandez was suspected of driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, resisting arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle; Chavez-Amezcua was being held on drug charges and unlawful possession of a firearm; Wolfly was being held on third-degree assault, attempting to elude, motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen property; Mulvaney, obstructing a police officer; Serrano, second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, violation of a protection order and possession of a controlled substance.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has taken the lead on the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 509-574-2500 or 911.
Deputies and police from Yakima and Union Gap as well as Washington State Patrol troopers and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted with the call, the release said.