ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Ellensburg police say a 27-year-old man with possible Yakima ties was fatally shot Wednesday night.
A 46-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting, Ellensburg police Capt. Dan Hansberry said. Detectives are seeking two witnesses who ran from the scene after the shooting.
Police were called to an apartment complex at 300 E. Helena Ave. where several people said they heard a gunshot, according to a department news release. As officers were responding, they were told a person in the parking lot had a gunshot wound, the release said.
Officers found both the victim and the suspect in the parking lot, the release said. The victim was taken to KVH Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Hansberry said officers are “99 percent” certain that they know who the victim is, and are awaiting confirmation on the identity. Police believe the man was living in Yakima most recently.
Kittitas County Corner Nick Henderson said he is still trying to confirm the man’s identity and notify family members. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, and Henderson said the man had a gunshot wound to the head.
Hansberry said evidence suggests the shooting, the first homicide in Ellensburg this year, was not a random act.
Officers are seeking a man and a woman who may have witnessed the shooting and ran before police arrived. The woman is described as being in her 20s with long dark hair and colored highlights, large bags under her eyes, blue jeans and holding high-heeled shoes. The man was in his 30s, had a neck tattoo, short hair and wearing a baseball-style cap, sweatshirts and pants.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Ellensburg police at 509-962-7280.