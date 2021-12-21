An Ellensburg man is being held in the Yakima County jail after Yakima police say he stabbed his brother Monday in a fight over a comb.
Officers were called to a home in the 3100 block of Swan Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a stabbing. Arriving officers detained the 30-year-old man and found his 32-year-old brother holding his blood-covered abdomen, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim told police his brother stabbed him near his stomach following an argument in which he punched the suspect, the affidavit said. He was taken to a local hospital for surgery, the affidavit said.
On the way to the hospital, the victim told police that his brother was visiting him and tried to steal his comb, the affidavit said, and argued with him. Later, when his brother was leaving, they argued again about the comb, the victim said, and he punched him, and that is when he felt he was being stabbed, the affidavit said.
Police found a knife with a blade between 3 ½ and 4 inches that had signs it was the one used in the incident, the affidavit said.
The suspect had a bruise by his left eyebrow and was bleeding near his left ear where he had an earring, the affidavit said. He was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.
During the suspect’s preliminary appearance hearing in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday, defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp argued for him to be released on his own recognizance, saying that he acted in self-defense. She said the victim was a larger man with a history of drug use and “an assaultive history” and the suspect feared for his life.
Court records show he had a prior conviction for third-degree assault in 2012.
Wehrkamp also argued that the suspect is a father of two children and is wife is about to have another baby.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn said a high bail was appropriate given the “volatility” of the situation.
Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $40,000, noting that he was not in a position at that time to weigh the argument of self-defense, particularly whether stabbing someone in the abdomen was a proper response to a punch in the face.