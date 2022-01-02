ELLENSBURG — A 30-year-old Ellensburg man has been charged with first-degree assault after police alleged he stabbed his brother in a fight over a comb.
Prosecutors filed the charge against Matthew Dakota Bartlett on Dec. 23, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Yakima police were called to the 3100 block of Swan Avenue on Dec. 20 for a stabbing, and officers found Bartlett’s 32-year-old brother holding his blood-covered abdomen, according to a probable cause affidavit. Bartlett was arrested at the scene, the affidavit said.
His brother told police that Bartlett had stabbed him near his stomach following an argument over a comb he alleged Bartlett had stolen from him, the affidavit said. Police found a knife with signs it had been used to stab someone, the affidavit said.
Bartlett, police said, had a bruise by his left eyebrow and was bleeding near his left ear, the affidavit said.
During his preliminary appearance Dec. 21, defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp argued that Bartlett was acting in self-defense and feared for his life in the encounter with his larger sibling.
