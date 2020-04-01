Yakima County Superior Court Commissioner Elisabeth Tutsch has been selected to be a Yakima Superior Court judge.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tutsch’s appointment on Wednesday. She will fill the vacancy created by Judge Michael McCarthy’s death from cancer in February.
“In her tenure as a commissioner, Elisabeth has earned a strong reputation for fairness and intellect,” Inslee was quoted as saying in the news release. “I expect she will smoothly transition to her new role on the bench. And during the trying times that we are currently experiencing, I am confident that her career in legal aid has prepared her to understand the many legal issues that some of our most vulnerable Washingtonians are facing.”
She was appointed as a commissioner along with Shane Silverthorn in April 2017, to fill vacancies created by the retirement of Commissioner Robert Inouye and the appointment of Kevin Naught as a Superior Court judge.
Prior to becoming a court commissioner, Tutsch worked as a staff attorney with Columbia Legal Services from 1997 to 2004, and with Northwest Justice Project from 2004 to 2017. She worked on housing and family law cases with both groups.
She has also been a board member of the Yakima Volunteer Attorney Services and was a founding member of the board at Rod’s House. She was president of the Yakima County Bar Association from 2010 to 2011.
