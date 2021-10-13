A 31-year-old East Valley woman is being held on $100,000 bail after Yakima police said she sold a man drugs that he fatally overdosed on earlier this year.
Brian Ziegler, 47, of Yakima died July 11 of an apparent drug overdose, according to a police probable cause affidavit. A member of Ziegler’s family called police when she found pills in his vehicle, as well as text messages talking about a drug deal, the affidavit said.
Through the text messages and surveillance video, police found that Ziegler had met with the suspect, who was Ziegler’s coworker at a Yakima nursing home, outside a convenience store in the 1800 block of East Nob Hill Boulevard to buy pills, the affidavit said.
Police said the pills were laced with fentanyl, a powerful opioid, and that a toxicology report returned in September determined that Ziegler died of a fentanyl overdose, the affidavit said.
YPD detectives and agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration arrested the woman on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance and controlled substance homicide.
