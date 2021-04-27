Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell told community members Tuesday evening that two forces are responsible for the growth of violent crime in the White Swan area: drugs and gangs.
“I know it’s been very concerning for people living out in White Swan and the tribe,” he said during a Zoom meeting. “You see drugs, you’re going to find gangs.”
Deep within the Yakama Reservation, White Swan and the surrounding area has grappled with violent crime in recent years, including a June 8, 2019, shooting spree that left five dead in Medicine Valley.
Two suspects, James Dean Cloud and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, are facing murder, assault and other charges in federal court. Their trial is scheduled for February 2022.
On Tuesday evening, Udell joined officers from other law enforcement agencies to discuss the growing violence in rural White Swan in a meeting hosted by the White Swan Community Coalition.
Officers from the Yakama Nation Tribal Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington State Patrol and Federal Bureau of Investigation participated.
They all echoed Udell’s observations.
FBI agent Peter Orth said Yakima County is seeing a high concentration of “extreme violent gang activity.”
He urged parents and other family members to pay close attention to what their children and their friends are bringing into their homes.
Be aware of gang lingo, clothing, drugs and weapons, he said.
“That’s when it’s time to get authorities involved,” Orth said.
Lt. Aaron Wuitschick said deputies and Yakima police officers hosted a gathering at the Mt. Adams School District to inform students, teachers and staff about the deadly drug fentanyl, how to recognize gang markings, and other signs that may reveal gang participation.
“Stuff on notebooks, walls at home, gang lingo,” he said. “Until they are aware of that, it’s hard for them to address that with their kids, with the school.
“It’s going to take a team effort.”
Yakama Nation Police Sgt. Alexander — his first name wasn’t available during the meeting — urged community members to call in crime or suspicious activity when they see it.
He said that’s one of the biggest issues his department faces — a lack of reporting from the public.
Alexander said often officers learn of a shooting only to find later that people nearby heard the shots but didn’t call police.
“If something doesn’t look right, call it in,” he said. “That’s the best thing to do. If people want to help us get ahead of this, that’s the best thing they can do.”
Some community members asked questions about when the White Swan substation would be staffed, whether a deputy could serve as a student resource officer at the school district, and if officers had training in responding to mental health patients.
Alexander said his department had lost four officers to other agencies but is seeking to hire three more soon.
Udell said his office has a dedicated crisis response person to help handle calls involving someone suffering mental illness and that school district officials have approached him about providing an officer on campus.
“We’re working on that right now — the school district has requested an SRO,” Udell said. “It’s a great thing for the community to have. It’s gonna happen.”