A driver accused of running a red light in Yakima at high speed and crashing into another vehicle Tuesday night, killing three people, was booked into jail Saturday after being released from the hospital, jail reports said.
Kolby Funkhouser, 20, was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault, police Lt. Chad Stevens said. He was booked into jail shortly after noon Saturday, jail reports said. He had previously been in police custody at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Funkhouser was driving a 1994 Ford Escort involved in the crash at the intersection of South 48th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima, authorities said.
“Intoxicants and speed are suspected to be causing factors in the accident,” city spokesman Randy Beehler said.
About 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Funkhouser was traveling northbound on South 48th Avenue when he ran a red light and crashed into a 2007 Mitsubishi Galant driven by Kisha Whitefoot, 23, of Wapato, according to authorities. Whitefoot was driving east on Nob Hill Boulevard. Funkhouser’s passenger, 23-year-old Mason Euteneier, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Whitefoot was treated at Yakima Valley Memorial and released that evening, Beehler said. Two of her passengers, 19-year-old Steve Bueno and 20-year-old Kiona Whitefoot, died from their injuries. Bueno was pronounced dead at the scene, Beehler said. Kiona Whitefoot was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial, where she was pronounced dead.
Another passenger in the Galant, the 5-year-old daughter of Kisha Whitefoot, was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial and then to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where she is in stable condition, Beehler said.